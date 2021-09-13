Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.