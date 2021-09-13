Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $331.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.87.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

