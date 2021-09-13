Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $344.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.46. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.