Ethic Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 139.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,639,000 after purchasing an additional 203,864 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 14.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $647.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.76 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.84 and its 200-day moving average is $536.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

