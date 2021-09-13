Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,492 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $603.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.05. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $296.17 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

