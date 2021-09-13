Ethic Inc. Purchases 5,761 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $359,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,128,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $215.54 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

