Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,223 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

