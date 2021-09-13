Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $319.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company's segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

