Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.