eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $45.76 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,201,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,484,258.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,330. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.