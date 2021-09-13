Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE EXE traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$7.90. The company had a trading volume of 151,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,276. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

