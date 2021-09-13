Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.