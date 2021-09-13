Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $103.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

