Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126,132 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $232,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.37. The stock had a trading volume of 256,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.