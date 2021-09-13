Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

