FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.42.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

FDX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,677. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

