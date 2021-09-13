Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $124.16. 35,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 884.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

