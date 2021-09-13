Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 325 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,453,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

