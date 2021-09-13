Financial Advisory Group Acquires 849 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $155.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

