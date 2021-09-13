Financial Advisory Group Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $247.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

