Financial Comparison: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Italk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeStance Health Group and Italk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Italk 0 0 5 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.13%. Italk has a consensus target price of $9.34, suggesting a potential upside of 86.80%. Given Italk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Italk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 22.91 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Italk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A Italk N/A -85.92% -12.31%

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Italk on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.