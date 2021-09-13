Financial Contrast: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

73.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northrop Grumman and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 12.10% 39.32% 9.73% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northrop Grumman and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 1 7 0 2.67 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $400.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.54 $3.19 billion $23.65 14.97 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.