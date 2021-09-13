FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Acquires 15,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FEYE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. 3,171,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $444,561,000 after purchasing an additional 964,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 878,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

