First Bank & Trust Has $1.41 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 53.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.40. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

