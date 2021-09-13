First Bank & Trust Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.34. 96,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

