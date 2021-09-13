First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 20,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 187,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,717. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.