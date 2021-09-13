First Bank & Trust Purchases 212 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $62.13. 86,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

