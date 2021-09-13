First Bank & Trust Sells 337 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 203.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,571. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

