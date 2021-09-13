First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.74% of First Financial Northwest worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

FFNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

