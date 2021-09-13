First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $114.39 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,469 shares of company stock valued at $88,303,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

