First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 101.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 616.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 37,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.3% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $115.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $117.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

