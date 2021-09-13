First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 37.7% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Natus Medical by 157.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Natus Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of 616.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

