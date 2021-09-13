First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $29,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $215.79 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,820 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROLL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

