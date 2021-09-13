First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. First Majestic Silver accounts for about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.88% of First Majestic Silver worth $439,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 139.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 784,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 457,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

