First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 196 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $65.75 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

