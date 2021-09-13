First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $293,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.