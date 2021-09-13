First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $864.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $915.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $829.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $836.90.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

