First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

