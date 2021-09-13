First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.96 and its 200-day moving average is $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.