First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

ADSK stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.72. 40,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

