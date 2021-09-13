First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,499,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $19,800,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $19,265,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 0.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,816,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.01. 34,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,797. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.