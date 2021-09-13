First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,176,454 Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,176,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $1,984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Agile Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

