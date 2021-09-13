First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 2,940 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,122. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

