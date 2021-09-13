First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.48.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 449,860 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in First Solar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,670 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

