Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

