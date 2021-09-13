Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $173.51 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

