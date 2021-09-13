Flamingo Trading Down 22.7% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $85.50 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.02 or 1.00047353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.30 or 0.07205700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.85 or 0.00929415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002947 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.