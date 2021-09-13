Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $127.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

