Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fluor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
