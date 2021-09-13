Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
FHTX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $514.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
