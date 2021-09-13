Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $514.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

